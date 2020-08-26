Colonial Pipeline will continue normal operations as Hurricane Laura heads toward the U.S. Gulf Coast while complying with mandatory evacuation orders in Texas and Louisiana, say officials at the largest U.S. refined products pipeline.

The company says it will communicate with local terminals and suppliers to understand their capabilities to supply product, and also will communicate with shippers, refiners and suppliers on available supply.

Colonial is owned by Koch Industries, South Korea's National Pension Service, Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) and others.

