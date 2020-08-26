Telesat Canada is preparing to go public next year, The Globe and Mail reports.

That will raise funds for its multibillion-dollar project to use nearly 300 low Earth orbit satellites to send high-speed Internet to remote areas.

The company's expected to announce plans for the IPO in the fall, as soon as negotiations are completed between its two shareholders: Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications (LORL +3.3% ).

In April, Loral said it was in advanced talks with Canada's PSP to combine with Telesat into a single public company.

Telesat would go public in that process, likely via dual listing on Canadian and U.S. exchanges, according to the new report.

Loral owns 62.7% of Telesat Canada, but controls just a third of the voting power, with the rest sitting with PSP.