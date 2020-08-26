Royal Caribbean (RCL -1.6% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -6.2% ), Carnival (CCL -3.4% ) and Lindblad Expeditions (LIND -0.8% ) are all lower on the day as more cruises are canceled into 2021 across the industry.

While some smaller cruise lines across Europe have restarted operations successfully, bookings have been up and down since COVID-19 testing on a MS Roald Amudse a few weeks ago indicated 41 crew and 21 guests were positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, Carnival canceled Princess world cruises into early 2021