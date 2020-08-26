Williams commits to cut 56% of GHG emissions by 2030

  • Williams Cos. (WMB -1.9%) sets a climate commitment of a 56% absolute reduction from 2005 levels in company-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, putting it on a positive trajectory to be net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
  • To reach the 2030 target, Williams says it will pursue "common sense" methane emissions cuts through leak detection and repair, evaluating equipment upgrades on a site-specific basis and scaling renewables.
  • Williams says the latest efforts are in addition to its previously announced $400M solar initiative across nine states, with initial sites in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia expected to be placed into service starting in late 2021.
  • Williams recently reported Q2 earnings that were little changed from a year ago.
