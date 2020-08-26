Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.83 (-72.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $653.55M (-22.3% Y/Y).

Estimated Gross Margin of 56.2%.

Over the last 2 years, ANF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.