Burlington (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.06 (-177.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (-31.9% Y/Y).

Estimated Gross Margin of 39.2%.

Over the last 2 years, BURL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.

