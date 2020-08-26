1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+246.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $388M (+49.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, FLWS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.