Speaking to the Pivot podcast, Google (GOOG +2.1%, GOOGL +1.8%) CEO Sundar Pichai says the company is not interested in buying TikTok (BDNCE).
Alphabet was reported last week to have kicked at least a few of the tires on the fast-rising social media business (but then who in big American tech hasn't by now?).
The company would reportedly have gone in on a minority stake as part of a consortium of firms.
That takes a big potential rival out of the running for Oracle (ORCL +1.7%) and Microsoft (MSFT +1.4%), both of which are said to be in relatively advanced considerations for a deal.
Earlier it was reported that SoftBank (SFTBY +2.8%) was considering a way to get into the deal.