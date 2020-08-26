Speaking to the Pivot podcast, Google (GOOG +2.1% , GOOGL +1.8% ) CEO Sundar Pichai says the company is not interested in buying TikTok (BDNCE).

Alphabet was reported last week to have kicked at least a few of the tires on the fast-rising social media business (but then who in big American tech hasn't by now?).

The company would reportedly have gone in on a minority stake as part of a consortium of firms.

That takes a big potential rival out of the running for Oracle (ORCL +1.7% ) and Microsoft (MSFT +1.4% ), both of which are said to be in relatively advanced considerations for a deal.