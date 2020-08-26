Equitrans Midstream (ETRN -2.5% ) and the other developers of the Mountain Valley pipeline ask the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for an additional two years to complete construction of the project and place it into service.

Various legal challenges by opponents who say the 303-mile pipeline through southwest Virginia would scar the landscape and kill endangered fish and bats have led courts to set aside three key sets of federal permits, therefore "due to the uncertainty regarding the timing of these permits and the outcome of any subsequent legal challenge, Mountain Valley asserts that a two-year extension is necessary and proper."

Mountain Valley says it is unable to complete construction and start service by this October and asks for an extension to October 2022; it still hopes to have the permits restored in time to complete the project by early next year but requests the extension "out of an abundance of caution."

Earlier this month, North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality denied a water quality certification for MVP's Southgate extension project because permits associated with the main line had been suspended or are in litigation.