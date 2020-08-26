Stoke Therapeutics (STOK +0.3% ) has announced the publication of preclinical data of STK-001 that demonstrated significant improvements in survival and reductions in seizure frequency in a mouse model of Dravet syndrome. Data were published in Journal Science Translational Medicine.

Dravet syndrome, is a severe type of epilepsy, wherein patients have one healthy copy and one mutated copy of the SCN1A gene, which provides instructions for a sodium channel protein vital for the proper functioning of nerve cells.

Studies showed that STK-001 selectively increases SCN1A gene and Na v 1.1 protein expression.

Recently, the first patient has been dosed in Phase 1/2a MONARCH trial, which is investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of STK-001 as a treatment for children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome. Enrollment is ongoing.

Primary objective of the 40-subject study is percentage change from baseline in convulsive seizure frequency over a 12-week treatment period.

STK-001 is an antisense nucleotide that allows protein production from the gene’s functional copy, thus restoring normal levels of the sodium channel protein in the nerve cells.