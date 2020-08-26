Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +15.4% ) remains the top "Solitary Leisure" pick at Bank of America on its view that the retailer will see continued above trend same-store sales growth.

"We also highlight see potential margin upside for DKS in 2H given solitary leisure hardline categories, are likely generating above normal margins due to lack of promotions (reducing the impact of their typically lower margin profile compared to footwear & apparel) and as DKS fully anniversaries the opening of two new dedicated e-commerce fulfillment centers in F3Q."

Behind the scenes, BofA thinks Nike and other key athletic brands are increasingly favoring DKS as a key partner due to the company's strong on-line and off-line capabilities.

