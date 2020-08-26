Anaplan shares (PLAN +22.0% ) have rallied after yesterday's Q2 beats and upside revenue forecasts, driving Piper Sandler to downgrade the company from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Brent Bracelin says Anaplan shares "now appear fairly valued for a cloud application with 25%-30% growth prospects."

Bracelin wants to see subscription growth back over 40% before further multiple expansion is justified.

Piper Sandler still raises its price target by $10 to $61.

