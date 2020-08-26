The Federal Reserve and two other federal bank regulatory agencies finalize three rules, "which are either identical or substantially similar to interim final rules" that were issued earlier this year.

One rule temporarily modifies the community bank leverage ratio, as required by the CARES Act; the ratio would be 8% for the rest of 2020, 8.5% for 2021, and 9% starting Jan. 1, 2022. It becomes effective Oct. 1, 2020.

The second "makes more gradual, as intended, the automatic restrictions" on distributions, such as share repurchases, dividends, and bonus payments, if a bank's capital levels decline below certain levels. That final rule becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2021.

The third rule allows institutions that adopt the current expected credit losses, or "CECL" accounting standard, in 2020 to mitigate the estimated effects on CECL on regulatory capital for two years. That is followed by a three-year transition period.

The other two regulators are the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

