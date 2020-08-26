Chevron (CVX -1.4% ) eventually could buy up the remaining 37% stake in Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX -0.9% ), after already agreeing to acquire Noble Energy (NBL -1.5% ), Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond says in upgrading the partnership to Overweight from Neutral with a $12 price target, raised from $9.

Hammond also says Noble Midstream is differentiated from E&P-sponsored midstream peers because of factors including its multi-basin exposure and elimination of incentive distribution rights.

Last month, Chevron agreed to buy Noble Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $5B, or $10.38/share; including Noble's hefty debt load, the deal would be valued at ~$13B.