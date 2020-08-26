Mortgage giants Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -0.9% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -1.6% ) will extend buying qualified loans in forbearance and several loan origination flexibilities until Sept. 30, 2020, to ensure support for borrowers during the COVID-19 crisis, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said today.

The flexibilities were set to expire at the end of this month; they include: buying qualified loans in forbearance, alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans, alternative methods for documenting income and verifying employment before loan closing, and expanding the use of power of attorney to assist with loan closings.

This move comes after the FHFA directed Fannie and Freddie to delay the implementation of the proposed adverse market refinance fee of 0.5% to Dec. 1 from the Sept. 1 date originally proposed.

