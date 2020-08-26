Sunoco Pipeline (NYSE:SUN) must pay more than $355K in penalties for violations related to the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline in eight Pennsylvania counties, the state's Department of Environmental Protection says.

The penalty is part of a consent assessment of civil penalty and was tied to water violations that occurred between August 2018 and April 2019, the state agency says.

Sunoco Pipeline also is challenging a recent directive from state regulators to suspend work on a horizontal directional drill in Chester County, Pa., which is needed to complete parts of its Mariner East pipeline system.

A prolonged construction stoppage at the site would create "a significant risk of adverse consequences at this work location" including "a complete loss of the HDD over 2,800-foot borehole, and the continued discharge of groundwater through the existing pilot hole," Sunoco says in its appeal.