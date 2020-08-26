Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares slide 1.4% AH after the company forecasts Q3 revenue of $600-630M, below the $639M consensus.

Q2 revenue was down 5% Y/Y to $492M, about $29M below consensus. Cloud sales grew 79% to $126M. License revenue dropped from $279.3M in last year's quarter to $167.8M.

Total ARR was up 50% Y/Y to $1.93B. Cloud ARR grew 89% to $568M. Customers with ARR over $1M totaled 396.

