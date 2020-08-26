Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) says it saw a 46% pop in e-commerce revenue in Q2. Net comparable brand revenue growth of 10.5% was recorded, with sequential and year-over-year acceleration in nearly all brands, including Williams Sonoma at a record 29.4%, Pottery Barn at 8.1% and West Elm at 7.0%

The retailer says online penetration hit an all-time high of 76% of total sales.

Gross margin improved by 160 bps compared to a year ago as merchandise margins improved.

Looking ahead, WSM says it aims to accelerate digital growth and fundamentally shift the channel mix of its business; focus its marketing strategy on content and building customer relationships and step up long-term profitability targets. Total revenue growth in the mid to high single digits is anticipated for the long term. No short-term guidance was issued.

Shares of William-Sonoma are down 9.05% in AH trading to give back some of the recent gains into the report.

