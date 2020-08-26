Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) falls 1.2% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q4 net investment income of 16 cents per share misses the consensus estimate of 17 cents.

Compares with 19 cents in both fiscal Q3 and the year-ago quarter.

NAV per share $8.18 at June 30, 2020 increased from $7.98 at March 31, 2020.

Total investment income for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 was $145.2M, though, beat the consensus of $143.4M; compares with $154.5M in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $164.4M in Q4 2019.

Control investments interest income fell to $48.6M from $50.0M a year-ago; non-control/non-affiliate investments interest income slipped to $50.9M vs. $67.0M a year earlier; and structured credit securities interest income fell to $22.1M from $34.3M.

Q4 originations were $36.6M vs. $402.4M in Q3; total repayments were $64.1M vs. $266.5M in the prior quarter.

Q4 originations, net of repayments, came to -$27.5M vs. +$135.9M in Q3.

Conference call on Aug. 26 at 11:00 AM.

