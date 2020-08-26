Authorities from Brazil's Minas Gerais state are asking for a freeze on $4.8B in assets from Vale (NYSE:VALE) to pay for economic losses and other damages caused by the rupture of Brumadinho tailings dam last year.

State and federal prosecutors in Minas Gerais say they sent a joint petition seeking a judge's order for Vale to freeze 26.7B reais in assets for eventual restitution to the state, plus another 28B reais in collective "moral and social" damages.

Earlier this year, the same group of authorities filed criminal accusations against Vale executives including former CEO Fabio Schvartsman, who was charged with knowing ahead of time about safety issues at the dam and helping to hide them.