NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares are up 11.5% AH after fiscal Q1 EPS tops consensus by $0.32 with a reported $0.73. Revenue also beat consensus, up 5% Y/Y to $1.3B.

Public cloud ARR increased 192% Y/Y to $178M. All-flash array ARR was up 34% to $2.3B.

Billings were up 6% to $1.15B.

Cash from operations totaled $240M, and cash and equivalents were $3.77B at quarter's end.

"We executed well in the first quarter. Revenue, operating margin and EPS all exceeded our guidance, despite a challenging environment. Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing transformational and hybrid cloud projects, which drove our momentum as customers turn to NetApp to help them achieve these goals,” says CEO George Kurian.

For Q2, NTAP expects $1.225-1.375B in revenue (consensus: $1.24B) and $0.66-0.74 EPS (consensus: $0.77)

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: NetApp EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (Aug. 26 2020)