Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) says it amended its credit facility to further extend the covenant waiver period by one year to Q4 of 2021.

The company says it also extended the covenant modification period by one year through Q4 of 2022.

All of the company’s incremental revolving credit lenders agreed to extend the incremental $131M revolving commitments by one year.

CEO update: "The operational actions we have taken to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, coupled with the one-year extension of both our covenant waiver period and the incremental revolving credit facility commitments, provide us with significant flexibility and financial strength as we manage through the pandemic-related disruption."

SEC Form 8-K