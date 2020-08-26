Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) fiscal Q4 results:

Net sales: $137.9M (+3.1%).

Net loss: ($9.7M) (-27.6%); non-GAAP net income: $13.4M (-8.8%); loss/share: ($0.25) (-25.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.31 (-16.2%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $35.2M.

Cash balance increased by more than $40M to ~$144M at quarter-end. A portion will be used to pay down debt.

Restructuring and cost reduction plan almost completed. Annual operating expenses cut by ~$15M.

2020 guidance: Net sales: $520M - 545M versus consensus of $542M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $100M - 110M.

Shares up 5% after hours.

