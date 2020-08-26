Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) amends its credit facility to further extend the covenant waiver period by one year.

In addition, all of the company’s incremental revolving credit lenders agreed to extend the incremental $131M revolving commitments by one year.

“The operational actions we have taken to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, coupled with the one-year extension of both our covenant waiver period and the incremental revolving credit facility commitments, provide us with significant flexibility and financial strength as we manage through the pandemic-related disruption,” said Mike Spanos, President and CEO.

