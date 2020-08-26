Box (NYSE:BOX) gains 9% AH after Q2 beats on the top and bottom lines came with upside Q3 and FY forecasts.

Remaining performance obligations totaled $726.7M, up 13%.

Deferred revenue increased 10% to $364.9M.

Billings were up 9% to $188.8M.

Non-GAAP gross profit was 74%, up 3 percentage points from last year. Operating margin was 16%.

Cash flow from operations totaled $32.3M with FCF of $13.3M.

Q3 guidance has $193-196M in revenue (consensus: $192.8M) and $0.13-0.15 EPS (consensus: $0.06).

For FY21, Box expects $767-770M in revenue (consensus: $765.1M), $0.56-0.60 EPS (consensus: $0.24), and non-GAAP operating margin of 12-13% of revenue, up from 1% last year.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.