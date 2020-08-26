Foley Trasimene Acquisition II (BFTU) (BFT) completed the issuance of an additional 16.7M units in a partial exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option as part of FTAC II's IPO.

The additional units generated additional gross proceeds of $167.0M to FTAC II, and brings the total IPO gross proceeds to $1.47B.

FTAC II's sponsor is Trasimene Capital FT LP II, an affiliate of Trasimene Capital Management, led by William P. Foley II.

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) has an approximately 15% limited partnership interest in Trasimene Capital FT LP II, and an indirect economic interest in 15% of the founder shares, which equates to an indirect economic interest in 3% of the outstanding shares of common stock after the offering.