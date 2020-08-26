Marathon, Lyondell, Shell refineries to keep running as hurricane nears
- Six oil processing plants that convert nearly 2.33M bbl/day of oil into fuel, accounting for ~12% of U.S. processing, have been shut down ahead of Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall at around midnight and possibly push an "unsurvivable" 20-ft. wall of water against the coast.
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Valero (NYSE:VLO), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Motiva Enterprises have shut operations at oil refineries in the area.
- But Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) Galveston Bay refinery, LyondellBasell's (NYSE:LYB) Houston refinery and Exxon's Baytown plant reportedly are continuing operations, as the storm tracks to the east closer to the Texas-Louisiana border.
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it expects to maintain operations at its Deer Park refinery as Laura is forecast to hit land 130 miles to the east.
- Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) says it is closing its Galena Park terminal near Houston, but its Magellan East Houston and Pasadena terminals are open for now.
- The extent of Laura's impact on oil refining "will evolve in the coming weeks, with risk of higher or extended outages" from flooding and logistical impairments rather than storm damage to facilities, Morgan Stanley says.