The Dow Chemical, wholly-owned subsidiary of Dow (NYSE:DOW) completed a public offering of $2B principal amount of its notes through the issuance of $850M of its 2.100% notes due 2030 and $1.15B of its 3.600% notes due 2050.

Proceeds will be used to fund the redemption of indebtedness, including the repayment of up to $1.25B principal balance outstanding under the term loan facility of Dow Silicones, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDCC;

Also, to finance the cash tender offers to purchase certain of its debt securities and certain debt securities of Union Carbide Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDCC, in an aggregate purchase price of up to $550M.

This step eases off worries of investors of a heavy debt load that the company has; also stated in "Dow Chemicals On Upswing With Bigger Third-Quarter Orders by Laura Starks on Seeking Alpha."

Also Read: Paul Franke's, "Income Investors Rejoice, 6% Yield And Capital Appreciation: Dow"