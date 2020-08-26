What started as a player boycott of the Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic NBA playoff game has evolved into a general strike, as the NBA postpones all three playoff games set for the day.

Suspending the three game 5s comes as various players are electing to sit out play in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

The Wisconsin-based Bucks were set to take the court against the Magic just over an hour ago, but didn't appear.

The postponements throw a wrench into what had been a relatively smoothly operating NBA bubble.

Playoff coverage is happening primarily on ESPN (NYSE:DIS), NBA TV and TNT (NYSE:T).

