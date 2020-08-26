AMC ready to open another 170 theaters for weekend

  • Reporting a "successful first weekend," AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) is set to reopen an additional 170 U.S. locations starting tomorrow.
  • That would bring AMC's open count to about 300 in total - and the company pans to have more than 400 locations open leading up to the release of the Warner Bros. tentpole Tenet on Sept. 3.
  • Tomorrow's openings sets up for a new mid-range release, The New Mutants, a Twentieth Century Fox (NYSE:DIS) film, in limited release this weekend.
  • “We are grateful for the positive feedback we have been receiving about our guests’ desire to see movies on the big screen at AMC, and about our extensive AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures," says AMC CEO Adam Aron.
  • Updated 5:35 p.m.: AMC shares that have been down after-hours are peeking their heads above the waterline, +1.8%.
