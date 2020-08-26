Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) says it expects another 200 layoffs at its Thunder Bay plant in Ontario in the coming months.

Despite recent work to bring in smaller contracts for the Thunder Bay plant, "by the end of 2021, there's just simply nothing left in the pipeline," the company says.

The Thunder Bay plant currently employs ~470 people.

Bombardier recently reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $319M vs. a profit of $312M a year earlier, hurt by higher costs at its rail business and a big drop in business jet deliveries due to COVID-19.