Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) -10.5% after-hours as it is indefinitely suspending its quarterly dividend, deciding to reallocate the cash to supplement and accelerate investments in Raven Autonomy and Raven Composites, which it sees as providing significant long-term growth opportunities.

Raven says it plans additional testing and further development over the coming months in its autonomous platform technology, after earlier delaying full commercialization due to challenges arising from COVID-19.

The company expects to invest ~$10M to advance greenfield operations during Q3 in Raven Composites, as Engineered Films' end markets began to show signs of stabilization in Q2.

The news comes as Raven reported better than forecast Q2 earnings.