Gold's meteoric rise this year has a rare skeptic in Carillon Tower Advisers portfolio specialist Matt Orton, who says excitement around the metal has made it a bigger bubble than tech stocks.

The price of gold has become disconnected from fundamentals, and the flow of funds into gold "shows how much enthusiasm and/or speculation has been going into the gold complex," Orton tells Bloomberg.

The tech sector is rising "because a lot of these companies have been able to increase their market shares during COVID," and many had strong earnings, providing higher visibility to their growth profile, while gold's rally could "completely derail" once risk factors such as lower rates and a weak U.S. dollar that are driving investors to safe havens begins to ease, according to Orton.

The contrarian view is not backed by Pimco portfolio manager Nicholas Johnson, who says gold's rally has not fully played out and the metal can extend gains as real interest rates remain low.

"Despite the recent run-up in gold prices, we believe gold remains attractively valued - one might even say cheap - in the context of historically low real interest rates," Johnson says.

Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) settled +1% today to $1,948.07/oz. after declining to a two-week low early in the session.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLDF, BAR, UGL, GLDM, AAAU, GLDI, DGP, OUNZ