In a proxy supplement, Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) ntoes that it's signed CEO John Feltheimer to a contract extension now set to expire Aug. 21, 2023.

Compensation and other employment terms remain the same.

But the new extension gives the company to seek an extension of either one or two additional years - meaning Feltheimer could stay on in the role until Aug. 21, 2024 or 2025.

It also provides for share appreciation rights with respect to 2M of the company's class B nonvoting shares, to vest in one installment Aug. 21, 2023, provided he's continuously employed until then.