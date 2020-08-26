Due to increased demand, book runner H.C. Wainwright & Co. has agreed to increase the size of the previous public offering Cocrystal Pharma's (NASDAQ:COCP) shares of common stock and purchase ~14.3M shares (from 9.52M) at $1.05/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$15M.

Underwriters' overallotment is an additional ~2.14M shares.

Closing date is August 31.

Yesterday's close was $1.36. Shares down 19% after-hours.

