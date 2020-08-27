TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer is leaving the company, CNBC reports.

That news comes just a few months after Mayer - then in charge of streaming at Disney - took the job leading the fast-rising short video app (and the role of chief operating officer at TikTok parent ByteDance (BDNCE)).

At the time, it seemed like a consolation prize after Disney's succession planning turned to Bob Chapek to take over as CEO from Bob Iger.

Mayer's time in business development at Disney led him to heavy involvement in the company's purchases of Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm and most of the Twenty-First Century Fox assets.

It's a notable move coming in the middle of what looks like a sale of TikTok's U.S. operations forced by the Trump administration, with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) apparently leading competing outreaches from Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).