Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; China’s industrial profit soars 19.6% in July

Japan -0.38% on fresh US-China tension ahead of Powell's speech.

China +0.29% . The country's industrial companies reported a 19.6% increase in profit in July Y/Y, higher than June's 11.5%.

The acceleration of profit growth was mainly driven by higher profit in the auto and electronic sectors. Profit growth for auto producers surged 125.5% in July, compared with 16.9% in June. Profits for electronic companies increased to 38.6% from June's 11%.

Hong Kong -0.63% .

Australia +0.44% .

Asian investors turned cautious because of the military face-off in the South China Sea, as Washington blacklisted 24 Chinese companies, while Beijing reportedly test-fired missiles into the area on Wednesday.

Also, all eyes are on the speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, where he is is expected to introduce a new pandemic-era tool to combat the economic impact of COVID-19 and foster inflation in the U.S.