Frontline (NYSE:FRO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.03 ; GAAP EPS of $1.01 misses by $0.04 .

Revenue of $387.08M (+100.1% Y/Y) beats by $56.42M .

“Our results for the first half of 2020 are the strongest in more than 10 years. While tanker rates have seemingly found support at a lower level in the third quarter, we expect oil demand and demand for transportation to recover gradually. We have good visibility in our third quarter results based on our contracted spot days as well as our charter coverage. We also expect our results to be positively impacted by the modern profile of our fleet and breakeven costs that are very competitive. The large moves in tanker rates during the last 12 months clearly illustrates the tight balance in the market and the fact that it does not take much for the tanker market to rally. Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, recovering demand for crude oil transportation will coincide with rapidly declining fleet growth, which supports our long term highly constructive market outlook,” said Robert Hvide Macleod, CEO.

