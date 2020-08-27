Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) announces that the FDA has approved Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Foundation Medicine’s FoundationOne Liquid CDx, a liquid biopsy test for all solid tumors with multiple companion diagnostic indications, including for recently approved Rubraca (rucaparib), the first PARP inhibitor for the treatment of adults with BRCA mutation-associated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have been treated with androgen receptor-directed therapy and a taxane-based chemotherapy.

FoundationOne Liquid CDx is expected to be commercially available on August 28.

Foundation Med and Clovis initially collaborated in 2012 to develop an in-vitro diagnostic to identify biomarkers to select cancer patients most likely to respond to Clovis’ rucaparib.

In Q2, Rubraca generated revenue of $39.9M, +21% Y/Y, and recently, the company reported additional data in prostate cancer patients.