Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) +1% after yesterday's fiscal Q1 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue rose 44% y/y to $128.9M.

SaaS revenue, $32.6M (+86% y/y); Calculated billings, $130M (+45%); Deferred revenue, $277.5M (+63%).

Operating cash flow was $22.0M with FCF of $21.6M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.6% vs. 73.3% year-ago.

Total subscription customer count was over 12,100, compared to over 11,300 in Q420 and over 8,800 in Q120.

Total customer count with ACV greater than $0.1M was over 630, compared to over 610 in Q420 and over 475 in Q120.

The company sees fiscal Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.22)-($0.20) vs. a consensus of ($0.24), sees revenues of $129-$131M vs. $128.97 consensus and adjusted operating margin between (11.5)% and (10.5)%.

For FY21, sees Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.83)-($0.69) vs. a consensus of ($0.91); sees revenues of $544-$550M vs. $537.31M.

Shares are up 62% YTD.

