Citing strong demand, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Motors (XPEV) prices its upsized IPO of 99.7M American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $15, raising nearly $1.5B.

XPEV originally planned to sell 85M ADS at $11-$13 each, thereby raising $1.11B.

The greenshoe option in 14.96M ADS that would raise an additional $224.4M.

Trading commences on Thursday.

Assuming successful debut, Xpeng is expected to be valued at around $11.2B.

In August, Guangzhou-based XPeng closed its Series C+ round financing for a total of $900M. The company issued an aggregate of 207,588,515 Series C preferred shares to 27 investors.

See Chinese EV Sales in June 2020: (Source: CleanTechnica)

