"EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE LAURA MAKES LANDFALL NEAR CAMERON LOUISIANA," reads an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. "CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE, EXTREME WINDS, AND FLASH FLOODING OCCURRING IN PORTIONS OF LOUISIANA."

The strength of the hurricane could render wide areas uninhabitable for weeks or months and knock out power for just as long. More than 500K coastal residents are under mandatory evacuation orders.

While the hurricane also threatened the majority of Gulf oil and natural gas production, consumers are unlikely to see big price hikes because the pandemic has decimated energy demand.

With hours of violent weather ahead, officials said the extent of destruction wouldn't be known until daybreak, when search and rescue missions will begin.

"To think that there would be a wall of water over two stories high coming on shore is very difficult for most to conceive, but that is what is going to happen," added National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott. "The word 'unsurvivable' is not one that we like to use, and it's one that I've never used before."

Crude futures -0.2% to $43.32/bbl.

Related: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM, OILX, NRGD, USAI, NRGO, NRGZ, YGRN, HD, LOW, DUK, ALL, CB, AIG, TRV, PGR, SO, HCA, CYH, GNRC, CMI, WWD, CAT, RBC, CYD, WPRT, UQM, HYGS