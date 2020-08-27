Hurricane Laura makes landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and weakens to a Category 2, but still has winds of 110 mph.

The storm surge remains a threat and authorities will start to assess flooding damage. More than 500K coastal residents are under mandatory evacuation orders.

While the hurricane also threatened the majority of Gulf oil and natural gas production, consumers are unlikely to see big price hikes because the pandemic has decimated energy demand.

Crude futures -0.7% to $43.11/bbl.

"To think that there would be a wall of water over two stories high coming on shore is very difficult for most to conceive, but that is what is going to happen," added National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott. "The word 'unsurvivable' is not one that we like to use, and it's one that I've never used before."

