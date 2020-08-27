EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan is stepping down amid growing criticism that he broke COVID-19 guidelines in his native Ireland.

Hogan had attended a golf event with 80 other people - including Ireland's Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary, who resigned last week - and was criticized for not complying with quarantine rules when he arrived in the country.

The EU will now have to fill a role that has become even more high profile in recent months, given the EU's post-Brexit free trade negotiations and a pandemic-induced shock to supply chains.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, IRL, EIRL, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FLGB, HEWU, DGBP, FKU, UGBP, ZGBR