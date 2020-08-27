European shares retreat; Rolls Royce dive 8% on wider losses

London -0.40% .

Germany -0.16% .

France -0.38% .

British aero-engines maker Rolls-Royce dropped 8.30% in London after reporting a loss of £5.4B, compared to £791M in H1 2019. The company plans to sell Spanish unit ITP Aero and other assets to raise at least $2.6B to boost its balance sheet.

WPP surged 4.77% in the UK on a sign of confidence after resuming dividend. The company reported a fall in underlying net sales of 15.1%, compared with consensus of a 20% drop.

The market is waiting for the 9:10 a.m. ET address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's outlook on monetary policy.

Key U.S. market data: Initial Jobless Claims and GDP Q2.