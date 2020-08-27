Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) today is opening the first location of its new chain of Fresh grocery stores in Woodland Hills, California, moving further into the grocery sector to challenge Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons (NYSE:ACI).

The 35,000-square foot store will debut the Dash Cart, a smart grocery cart that tracks shoppers' items and allows them to skip the checkout line, and feature Echo Show devices to ask Alexa where certain items are located.

There will also be a service counter for people to pick up orders from Amazon.com, and they can also complete returns there without having to package their items in boxes.

New revenue streams and customer loyalty have boosted Amazon's share price and the wealth of its founder Jeff Bezos. In fact, the Amazon CEO saw his net worth soar above $202B on Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the first person to cross the $200B threshold.