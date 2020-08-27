Following threats from Washington to delist Chinese firms that fail to meet its auditing requirements, China is now proposing to let U.S. regulators audit its state-owned enterprises.

The concessions are aimed at solving a long-running accounting dispute, but would insist on redacting some information on national security grounds.

It may go a long way in resolving renewed tensions. Beijing fired four missiles into the South China Sea overnight after the U.S. blacklisted 24 companies for their efforts in helping China "reclaim and militarize" outposts in the disputed waterway.

