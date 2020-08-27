Rolls-Royce plans assets sale; CFO resigns
Aug. 27, 2020 5:20 AM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- British aero-engines maker Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) plans to sell Spanish unit ITP Aero and other assets to raise at least £2B ($2.6B) to boost a balance sheet shattered by the travel slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Additionally, CFO Stephen Daintith has resigned to pursue another opportunity, although he will remain for a transition period to ensure the effective delivery of the £1B of cost mitigations targeted this year. A search for a successor is underway.
- Rolls-Royce, whose shares have plunged 62% this year, warned in May of reducing workforce with 9,000 job cuts, and says that 4,000 employees had already left from its civil aerospace unit.
- The company also reported its H1 results with a wider net loss of £5.4B and revenue drop of 24% Y/Y.
- Shares are down 8.74% in London at 230.90 pence.