Futures slip ahead of Powell speech at Jackson Hole

The Fed's annual economic policy symposium, known as Jackson Hole, goes online this year for the first time since it began in 1978.

The main event will be Chair Jerome Powell's keynote at 9:10 a.m. ET, which will reveal conclusions of the central bank's review of its monetary policy framework.

The Fed may be close to cementing a big shift in its philosophy, being more lenient when it comes to inflation and allowing it to rise past the 2% target (for periods of time) to keep the economy humming.

While that's in contrast to its strategy for many years - which is to pre-emptively raise interest rates to fight inflation - the Fed has persistently undershot its inflation target since it was formally established in 2012.

U.S. equity futures are off 0.3% ahead of the big event, which could also outline how long the Fed's near-zero interest rate environment might last and assess the monetary policy response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the stimulus front, Republicans are reportedly considering a more narrow COVID-19 relief bill as aid talks between the Trump administration and Democrats are at a deadlock.

Also on the radar today is a second reading of U.S. gross domestic product for the second quarter and other growth statistics.