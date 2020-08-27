Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) reports fiscal Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue rose 4.7% y/y to $143.7M.

Cash flow from operations was $37.2M.

Repurchased ~233k for $12.4M during Q2.

Wireless and Sensing products group net sales increased 18% sequentially, led by record net sales of LoRa® platform products; Signal Integrity products group net sales increased 20% sequentially and represented a new record.

For Q3, the company sees $145-155M in net sales (consensus: $146.65M), Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43-$0.49 (consensus: $0.45), and adjusted gross margin of 61-62%.

Shares are up 19% YTD.

